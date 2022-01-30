Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

