Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE TUP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

