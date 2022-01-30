TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,753.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $56,753.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,020,705,152 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

