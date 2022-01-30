TurtleNetwork Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $707,933.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

