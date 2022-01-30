Tutti Frutti Price Hits $0.0004 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $31,403.51 and $1,335.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00107714 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.