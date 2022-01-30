U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $28.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

