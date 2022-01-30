U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $58.08. 6,843,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

