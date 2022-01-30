U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 228,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.50% of U.S. Silica worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

