Ubex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $240,719.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $706,349.29 and $240,719.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00279293 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

