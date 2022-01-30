UBU Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,526.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $88,581.23 and approximately $29,526.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,327,314 coins and its circulating supply is 7,511,053 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

