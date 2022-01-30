Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07. Udemy has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $32.62.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
