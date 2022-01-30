UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $385,575.99

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $385,575.99 and $140,727.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.



UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

