UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of UiPath worth $195,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UiPath stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

