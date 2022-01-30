Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $516,204.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00118653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.