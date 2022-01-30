Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,265,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.41% of Under Armour worth $197,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

