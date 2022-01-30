Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

UNCY stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

