Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.0693 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $114,008.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.