Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Cap of $25.10 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00013193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.10 million and $9.37 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00176619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00074948 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00367979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

