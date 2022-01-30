UniLend Price Reaches $0.46 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 7% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $1.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

