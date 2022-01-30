UniMex Network Price Tops $0.25 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $136,502.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,646,593 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

