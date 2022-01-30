Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.