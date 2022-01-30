Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

