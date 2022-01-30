United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.84. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.