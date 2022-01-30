United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 217.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.