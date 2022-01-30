United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.75 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.