United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.75 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
