Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Unity Software worth $87,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $342,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $94.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

