Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

