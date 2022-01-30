Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE UNVR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

