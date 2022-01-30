UnMarshal (MARSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $406,458.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

