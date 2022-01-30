UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00009137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and $3.96 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00293051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

