UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.41 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $3.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00009642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00286408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

