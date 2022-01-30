US Bancorp DE Acquires 30,970 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 278.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.