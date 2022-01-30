US Bancorp DE Acquires 73,964 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 348.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 55.4% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 109.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vale by 203.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 392,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 263,370 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $15.58 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

