US Bancorp DE Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,384,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
