US Bancorp DE Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,384,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

NYSE GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.