US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $249,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 115.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,997,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,148,000 after purchasing an additional 387,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

