US Bancorp DE Buys 10,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.27% of West Bancorporation worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $489.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

