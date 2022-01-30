US Bancorp DE Buys 344 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $455.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

