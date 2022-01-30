US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

