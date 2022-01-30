US Bancorp DE Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 118.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter.

KMT opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

