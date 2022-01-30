US Bancorp DE Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 269.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

