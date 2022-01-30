US Bancorp DE Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.