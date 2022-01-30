US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 680,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $3.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.