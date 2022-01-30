US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

