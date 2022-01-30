US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 465.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

