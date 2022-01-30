US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.