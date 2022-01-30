US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 118,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

