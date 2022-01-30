US Bancorp DE Purchases 36,864 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 73,728.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

