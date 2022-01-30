US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

