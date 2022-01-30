US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1,822.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

