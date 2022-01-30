US Bancorp DE Sells 1,550 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $74.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

